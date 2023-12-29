LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Italian senator from PM Meloni's party says having children should be women's 'mission'

RomeEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Dec 29, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
main img

(File photo) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The senator was speaking during a talk show on La7 TV channel and was sitting next to a Catholic archbishop

A female senator of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right wing party sparked outrage on Thursday (Dec 28) when she said that young women's "first aspiration" should be to have children. Brothers of Italy, Meloni's party is emphasising reversing Italy's declining birth rate and promote the traditional family structure. The party is also clamping down on same sex-parenting.

"My mother always used to tell me ... you must always remember that you have the opportunity to do whatever you want, but you must never forget that your first aspiration must be to be a mother yourself," senator Lavinia Mennuni said.
 
The senator was speaking during a talk show on La7 TV channel and was sitting next to a Catholic archbishop. Mennuni said that religious institutions needed to make maternity "cool" again in addition to encouraging young people to marry early.

"There is a need, let's say a mission, because I think it is a beautiful thing, (for women) to bring children into the world who will be the future citizens, the future Italians," said the 47-year-old lawmaker who has three children herself.

trending now

The flak

Mennuni's comments drew criticism from other political corners in the country's politics. Senator Raffaella Paita, who represents centrist Italia Viva party lashed out at Mennuni saying such comments represented "an embarrassing backwardness".

"Her words resonate with ideas from an obscurantist past, fortunately outdated," Paita said.

Chiara Appendino from the left-leaning Five Star Movement, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying that Brothers of Italy was suffering from "Medieval nostalgia". She added that young women should be "the freedom to dream and the means to accomplish themselves as they wish."

This is not the first time Mennuni sparked controversy. Just last week she proposed a bill seeking to prevent school directors from stopping Catholic-themed activities like setting up Jesus Christ nativity scene and so on.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. To check out his Xs, search @ManasJoshi on X (formerly Twitter) or follow this link (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi).

RELATED

Xi Jinping's 2023: When China's BRI dream faced an Italian 'reality check'

Indonesia navy drives away boat carrying Rohingya: Military

Drone attack sparked fire, total power failure on MV Chem Pluto