Italian cruise ship docked in Japan has 48 coronavirus cases

Fourteen more cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs at Japan's Nagasaki prefecture.

This brings the coronavirus tally on the cruise ship, the Costa Atlantica, to 48, raising concerns about the impact on the local community.

The Italian cruise ship is carrying 623 crew members and no passengers, officials have said. Half of them were cooks and the other half staff in charge of serving food to the crew, the official told a livestreamed news conference.

As of Wednesday, 34 crew members on the Costa Atlantica had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Costa Cruises-operated ship was taken into a shipyard in Nagasaki city in western Japan in late February by a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries after the COVID-19 pandemic had scuttled plans for scheduled repairs in China.

The Costa Atlantica infections come after the cases on the Diamond Princess in Yokohama two months ago, where more than 700 were found to be infected.

Japan has seen more than 11,500 infections and close to 300 deaths from the new coronavirus, excluding figures from the Diamond Princess.