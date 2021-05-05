It is my 'hope and expectation': Joe Biden on summit with Putin

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he hoped of a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a Europe trip in June.

"That is my hope and expectation," Biden was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Biden is scheduled to attend a G7 meet in Britain in mid-June, followed by NATO and EU summits in Brussels.

Meanwhile, Kremlin has not confirmed the summit, but Yury Ushakov, an advisor of Putin, said that the planning is underway.

Austria and Finland have shown interest in hosting the meeting between the two leaders.

The US president in April proposed a meeting with Putin as the relations between both the countries hit a new low over tensions in Ukraine, treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, among other issues.

Weeks ago, Biden also described Putin as a "killer", to which the Russian president responded that "it takes one to know one".

In April, the US expelled 10 Russian diplomats over claims of Russia's large-scale cyberattack on US computer systems and meddling in the presidential election in 2020.

Kremlin retaliated with tit-for-tat expulsions.

"I made very clear to Putin that we are not going to seek escalation but their actions will have consequences," Biden earlier said.