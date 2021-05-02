Israel's Mossad chief Yossi Cohen met with US President Biden, discusses Iran

Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday, and the Israeli officials expressed “deep concern” about Iran’s nuclear activities.

The meeting was not planned and was organized on short notice, while Cohen was in Washington DC, the source said, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed Cohen ahead of the talks.

Netanyahu got an update from Cohen after the meeting with Biden.

On Friday, US media reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several senior Biden administration national security aides met with Israel’s intelligence chief Cohen in Washington.

The meeting was the second this week in Washington involving senior US and Israeli officials, according to the Associated Press, and underscored Israel’s unease with the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

