Israel’s high court strikes down Shas leader Aryeh Deri’s appointment as minister over tax offenses

The High Court of Justice in Israel has overturned the appointment of Shas leader Aryeh Deri from the posts of interior minister and health minister in its latest ruling, with 10 judges backing the order and one voting against it. The judges consider Deri's appointment as “unreasonable in the extreme” in light of the numerous corruption charges against him, reported the Times of Israel.



The high court ruled that Deri, the influential head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party who has served repeatedly in Netanyahu's previous governments, is disqualified from serving as a minister after he was convicted last year for tax offenses and placed on probation as part of a plea deal.



The verdict spells trouble for the coalition as some Shas members urged PM Netanyahu to find a solution so that Deri retains the title he deserves as head of a mid-sized party or else they could bolt the coalition, shrinking 64-seat majority by 11 seats in the 120-member Knesset.



Talking to Kan public radio, Yakov Margi, a Shas Cabinet minister, said, "if Aryeh Deri isn't in the government, there isn't a government."



Judge Yosef Elron was the only contrarian, arguing that Deri ought to be made to file an appeal with the Central Election Committee, which should then decide the case. Following covert warnings that the coalition would hasten its efforts to significantly curtail the court's authority in the event that Deri is found ineligible, it is unclear how the new administration will respond.