Israelies rally against Netanyahu but follow coronavirus curbs

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under criminal indictment in three corruption cases, on Sunday.

The protestors, however, ensured the coronavirus restrictions were strictly followed -- they wore face masks, waved black flags and kept two yards apart.

Demonstrations are allowed under Israel's coronavirus restrictions, as long as participants maintain distance from each other and wear face masks.

Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing, is also negotiating a power-sharing deal with his rival Benny Gantz to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock after three inconclusive elections.

Under the banner of "Save the Democracy," protestors called on Gantz's Blue and White party not to join in a coalition led by a premier charged with corruption.

Gantz has campaigned for a clean government, but said that the coronavirus crisis has forced him to go back on his election pledge.

Israel has reported more than 13,000 coronavirus cases and 172 deaths.