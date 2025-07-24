/Israeli woman charged with plotting to assassinate PM Benjamin Netanyahu

An Israeli woman in her 70s allegedly “engaged in political protest activities” against the government has been charged with plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prosecutors said on Thursday. According to the indictment, the woman, whose identity is still unknown, decided to kill Netanyahu after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness and understood she only had a short time to live. She expressed her intent to kill Netanyahu and sought assistance from other activists to obtain weapons and gather information about the prime minister’s security arrangements, police said.

The woman’s plan was uncovered after she tried to acquire a rocket-propelled grenade to carry out the assassination, the prosecutor’s office at the Tel Aviv district court wrote in the indictment.

Woman terminally ill, said planned to ‘take Netanyahu with her’

Israeli media reports, quoting sources said the woman had recently fallen ill and told people she planned to “take Netanyahu with her”.

Several people who heard her remarks contacted police, prompting the investigation. She was arrested but later released on condition that she stay away from all government buildings and from approaching the prime minister.

Prosecutors requested that she be kept under house arrest until the end of legal proceedings against her, arguing that she could still attempt to carry out her plan if freed.

Tried to rope in fellow activist in assassination plot

Police were notified of the plan via one of the woman’s fellow activists in the anti-government movement, whom she tried to rope into her assassination plot. She told her friend about her plan in late June, to which he immediately objected and tried to dissuade her.

A few days later, the defendant invited him again to her home, requesting he help her obtain an RPG to kill Netanyahu. She also tried to enlist him in gathering intelligence regarding the premier’s schedule, movements, whereabouts and security detail.

Previous assassination attempts

Last September, an Israeli citizen was arrested on the suspicion of communicating with Iran and planning to “assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.”

“Iranian intelligence recruited this Israeli citizen to target Netanyahu, then Defence Minister Yoav Galant, as well as the former head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar,” said local media reports.

The suspect was arrested after it was confirmed that he had established contacts with Iranian intelligence while in Turkey.

Last October, Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea was targeted by a drone, believed to have been launched from Lebanon. Netanyahu was not at his residence at the time of the attack.