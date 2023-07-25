Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank's Nablus: Palestinian ministry

The Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday (July 25) that three Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Nablus. "Three Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bullets in Nablus," the health ministry said, according to a report by the news agency AFP.

Israel's army, meanwhile, said that three "armed terrorists" had opened fire on its soldiers from a vehicle in a Nablus neighbourhood and the troops fired back "to neutralise" them. In a statement, the army said that the soldiers recovered three M-16 rifles, a gun, cartridges, and other military equipment.

The deaths are the latest in a surge of violence in the West Bank. Last Friday (July 21), Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes with stone throwers in the village of Umm Safa near the city of Ramallah. The Palestinian health ministry said a 17-year-old resident of the village had been killed.

In a separate incident, Palestinian medical officials said a Palestinian was killed when Israeli troops fired at a car driving near the city of Nablus.

Car runs into Israeli protesters demonstrating against judicial overhaul

Meanwhile, as the protests against the judicial overhaul raged on, a car drove into a crowd of protesters in central Israel, injuring three. Footage of the car driving into a small crowd on a highway blocked by the protesters was carried by local media. And as per a report by the news agency Reuters, the owner of the car was arrested.

On Monday, Israel's parliament ratified the first bill of a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Protests began against the bill had started early in the day with police dragging away protesters who had chained themselves to posts and blocked the road outside parliament.

And by evening, thousands had taken to the streets across the country, blocking highways and scuffling with police. At least 19 protesters were arrested on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

