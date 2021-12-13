Israeli study finds Pfizer booster to be effective against Omicron variant

As Omicron cases are rapidly spreading all across the world, a latest study has revealed that a three-shot course of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine offers protection against the new variant, Omicron. The study was carried out by the Sheba Medical Center and the Health Ministry’s Central Virology Laboratory.

As a part of the study, a comparison was made between the blood of 20 people who had received two vaccine doses 5-6 months prior to the same number of people who had received a booster just a month before.

The findings are very similar to those of a study presented by Pfizer-BioNTech a week before. The study stated that the vaccine neutralises the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Also read | Study demonstrates three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine neutralises Omicron variant

Omicron counts more than 30 mutations on the spike protein. The company has said that although two doses of the vaccine offer a high level of protection, the third jab increases efficacy by 25 per cent.

According to a report by Times of Israel, Prof. Gili Regev Yochay of Sheba Medical Center has deemed her research as “very worrisome."

However, she further said that it also gives a little optimism regarding the power of boosters to fight Omicron.

“The fact that Omicron is somewhat resistant to the vaccine is very much apparent when you’re only with two doses, and much less substantive after a third dose, she said during a media briefing.

Pfizer is expected to deliver an Omicron-based vaccine in March 2022. It is currently under development by BioNTech.

(With inputs from agencies)