/Israeli radars to be made in Tamil Nadu from 2027

Israeli Government firm Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced that it plans to commence manufacturing, integration and testing of advanced radar systems in 2027 at its upcoming facility in Shoolagiri, in the Southern Indian State of Tamil Nadu. Construction is expected to be completed in April 2027, following which operations will start, it was added. Recently, IAI ELTA Systems, in partnership with DCX Systems Ltd, marked a significant milestone for their joint venture, ELTX Systems Pvt. Ltd., with the groundbreaking of a new radar manufacturing facility at the Shoolagiri Industrial Area in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district.

For over four decades, IAI has had close ties with the Indian Government and defence sector. The firm's strategic systems, including air and missile defence systems, unmanned aerial systems, satellites, radars and intelligence solutions, are operational across India’s tri-services and government agencies.

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IAI referred to their upcoming joint venture as representing a major step in advancing the Indian Government's “Make in India” vision, reinforcing the country’s strategic shift toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing. It is designed to serve as a centre for the manufacturing, integration and testing of advanced radar systems, supporting both domestic and international defence requirements, while significantly strengthening India’s indigenous design, development and production capabilities, the firm added.

ELTX Systems is designed to enable the transfer of knowledge and advanced technologies of high-end defence systems, including airborne radars and ground-based systems. The joint venture reflects a shared commitment to localising critical capabilities, deepening industrial cooperation and supporting India’s ambition to become a global hub for advanced defence manufacturing, the firm said, adding that, ELTX Systems aims to support various Armed Forces programs.

Once operational, it will enhance capabilities in surveillance and threat detection while contributing to the development of a robust local ecosystem through collaboration with suppliers, startups and academic institutions.

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"We are proud to take part in joint initiatives that strengthen the defence capabilities of both nations. This collaboration also reflects our shared commitment to advancing technological innovation, fostering local expertise, and further strengthening the long-term strategic partnership between our countries," said Boaz Levy, IAI President and CEO.

In recent years, IAI has launched its Indian subsidiary, Aerospace Services; established a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi; initiated collaboration with Indian deep-tech startups through an Innovation Acceleration Program and most recently inaugurated a facility in Hyderabad to enhance localised Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities for advanced radar systems, reducing turnaround times for India’s Armed Forces.