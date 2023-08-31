Israeli police kill teenage attacker after stabbing incident in Jerusalem

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by an Israeli police officer after he stabbed and injured a civilian in a light rail station in Jerusalem on Thursday (August 31), said Israeli police and medics.



This is the latest incident that occurred amid increasing violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



"A suspect armed with a knife committed a terrorist attack near Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem," said Israeli police in a statement. "The suspect was neutralised on the spot," it added.



A border police officer, who was inside a moving tram, saw the attack as it occurred and took action, said the police. He "promptly disembarked from the train and fired", hitting the suspect, they stated.

Speaking to AFP, police spokesman Dean Elsdunne said that the "minor" attacker was from east Jerusalem, which is a predominantly Palestinian area.



The 14-year-old teenager was from east Jerusalem's Beit Hanina neighbourhood and he was pronounced dead by the medical officials, he said.

Man stabbed by teenage attacker hospitalised

The Magen David Adom emergency service stated that they treated a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the back. The injured man was later taken to the hospital. As per a statement issued by Shaare Zedek Hospital, the wounded man was in a "stable" condition.



Dozens of Israeli security personnel had gathered at the station where many ultra-Orthodox Jews, wearing white shirts and black suits, were also present, as reported by an AFP correspondent. The body of the attacker kept on the ground and wrapped in a blanket was seen by an AFP photographer.



Ice was used by some security officers to clean the site where blood stains were still present. Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has the Gaza Strip under its control, said that a “heroic” operation was carried out by the attacker at the tram station.

Videos were posted by many gunmen accusing the Palestinian Authority (PA) of his killing "We will not keep silent about this act, which aids the occupation forces in arresting and chasing the youths and those (on Israel's) wanted list," said one of the gunmen.



Spokesperson for the PA security services Talal Dweikat, while speaking to Reuters news agency, said that the gunmen had opened fire at the forces, "prompting security forces to intervene, taking necessary measures to restore order".

