First, the Israeli government took four days to offer condolences on the death of Pope Francis, then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took four days to offer condolences, and now, they have not sent Israeli officials to attend the funeral of a global spiritual leader.

Let's dig deeper into this, to know what could be the possible reasons.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office took four days to offer condolences, but then also, gave a brief and impersonal statement.

Netanyahu's office released a two-sentence statement on Thursday night, stating, "The State of Israel expresses its deepest condolences to the Catholic Church and the Catholic community worldwide at the passing of Pope Francis. May he rest in peace."

However, the other nations and its leaders outpour the tributes and condolences to the Pope.

Also, an earlier message posted on X by Israel's official account was deleted without explanation. That message featured a photo of Pope Francis at the Western Wall in Jerusalem and concluded with the words "May his memory be a blessing."

However, the officials at the foreign minister defended by saying that the post was deleted due to an "error".

The controversy has now escalated as Israel sends a relatively low-level delegation, Israel's Vatican ambassador, Yaron Sideman, to attend the Pope's funeral, while, other nations were presented by their heads of state government.

While Palestine Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa attended the funeral of Pope Francis.

What could be the reasons?

Pope Francis has always been vocal in criticising Israel's military actions in Gaza and has suggested that the international community should see whether Israel's actions could be classified as "genocide".

Pope also expressed sympathy for the Palestinian people as he described the Gaza humanitarian situation as "shameful".

Moreover, in his last public address on Easter Sunday, he mentioned the suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis.

Despite Pope's efforts to strengthen multi-faith dialogue, some in Israel believe that he took the side of the Palestinians.

However, on the contrary, Palestinian Authority has expressed great respect for Pope. Palestine Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa also attended the funeral of Pope Francis.

Palestinians have said that the Pope's expression of sympathy has given them hope during a rough time.

Reportedly, earlier, Pope Francis used to often contact the small Christian community sheltering in a church in Gaza City during the war, showing his concern for their well-being.

