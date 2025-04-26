US President Donald Trump is among several foreign dignitaries attending Pope Francis's funeral. He reached St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican with his wife Melania Trump. However, he managed to anger a few people with his choice of outfit. People on social media are slamming Trump for choosing to wear a blue suit instead of black.

While most foreign leaders and officials can be seen in black suits, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump turned up wearing blue. Notably, black is the widely accepted colour at funerals.

People on social media pointed out that even though his wife is wearing a black outfit, including a veil, the US president decided to ditch it at the Pope's funeral. Trump is being slammed for showing disrespect.

"Why isn’t Trump wearing a black suit? Such disrespect," one of the users wrote.

Respect? He’s not even wearing a black suit. At least Melania is attending the funeral in all black including a modesty black veil. Wishing 🤡 a real bad sunburn on his bald combover. https://t.co/eU5CtAhXa6 — Caroline #🟦🏳️‍🌈🧓🏻⚜️🐈💉 (@CrazyCatsCari) April 26, 2025

"Because it’s all about Respect? He’s not even wearing a black suit. At least Melania is attending the funeral in all black, including a modesty black veil," another posted on X.

“Who wears a blue suit to a funeral?” a user wrote.

Someone else pointed out that at least he could have picked a black tie.

“What is it with Trump that he did not even have the decency to wear a black tie, never mind he wore a blue suit?”

"Look at our tone deaf, idiot President Trump wearing blue at Pope Francis' funeral," another said.

Several heads of state attending Pope Francis' funeral

Others present at the funeral include UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelensky and his wife, Prince William, Finland President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of India Droupadi Murmu, among others. A total of 54 heads of state and 12 reigning sovereigns attended the ceremony.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, a day after Easter, at the age of 88. His funeral procession started around 10 am local time and is expected to continue till afternoon. As per his last wish, Pope Francis is being buried in a simple wooden coffin, instead of the traditional triple-casket.

The service is taking place in St Peter's Basilica, from where his body would be taken to St Mary Major, a basilica in central Rome.