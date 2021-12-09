Israeli government seeks greater restrictions amid Omicron threat

Amid the Omicron threat, reports claim Israel is may impose restrictions on unvaccinated citizens.

Reports said Israel recorded the highest coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the government braced to tighten restrictions. The country has reported 21 Omicron cases so far.

Israel had earlier declared a 10-day quarantine for those hit by the Omicron variant, however, the number of days has been increased to 14 days.

Reports claimed Israel may impose lockdown for individuals who haven't been inoculated and could ban them from travelling abroad.

Israel had earlier moved to close borders for all foreigners as South Africa declared the presence of the new virus variant in the country. The authorities had also imposed strict measures for travellers entering the country which included quarantine for three days and to take a second PCR test on the third day of arrival including the first which needs to be taken upon arrival in the country.

Reports claimed earlier that health authorities were seeking to fourth vaccine jab for immunocompromised patients. Health officials had earlier started their vaccination drive for children aged between 5 to 11 amid the Omicron threat.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had said earlier that half of the recently confirmed coronavirus cases were among children below 11 as the Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain in the country. The vaccination drive for children aged between 12 to 17 is already underway across the country.

Reports claim over 5.7 million people have been fully vaccinated in a country of nine million, however, COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks worrying health officials.

