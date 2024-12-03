Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Lebanese government, saying that if the ceasefire with Hezbollah collapses, there will no longer be an exemption for Lebanon, and Israel will act strongly, reported The Times of Israel.

During a visit to the northern border, Katz said, "We will work with all our might to enforce all the understandings of the ceasefire agreement, and we show maximum response and zero tolerance."

He further warned that Israel will not allow Hezbollah to return to the old methods they had.

“Yesterday was the first test, (Hezbollah) shooting at Mount Dov. We reacted strongly, and this is exactly what we will do, and we will not allow Hezbollah to return to the old methods they had, such as the tent that was set up (by Hezbollah on the border several years ago) and not attacked,” he said.

Katz said that Lebanon must "authorize the Lebanese army to enforce their part, to keep Hezbollah away beyond the Litani (River) and to dismantle all the infrastructure.”

“If they don’t do it and this whole agreement collapses then the reality will be very clear. First of all, if we return to war we will act strongly, we will go deeper, and the most important thing they need to know, that there will be no longer be an exemption for the state of Lebanon,” he added.

“If until now we have distinguished between the state of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and between Beirut as a whole and [its southern suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold] Dahiyeh, which we have struck very hard, this will no longer be (the case),” Katz added.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the Hezbollah attack on Mount Dov in Israel, saying that Hezbollah's firing at Mount Dov constitutes a serious violation of the ceasefire.

He stressed that Israel will respond strongly to this, adding, "We are determined to continue to enforce the ceasefire, and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah - minor or serious."

