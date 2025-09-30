/Israel welcomes PM Modi's comments on Trump's Gaza Peace plan

The Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar has welcomed PM Modi's statement on Trump Gaza peace plan. Speaking toWION's Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador said,'we welcome the statement of PM Modi, it is a great sign that we have India with us, with the International vision to ending the war in Gaza". Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, calls for an immediate end to the war upon acceptance by both sides, with Hamas releasing all Israeli hostages within 72 hours in exchange for Israel's release of 250 life-sentence prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained post-October 7, 2023.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, welcomed President Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict which he said, 'provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people'. Asked, if any plans on India joining the stabilization force, he said, 'it's up to India. India has lot to contribute'

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India's role in the peace plan?PM Modi has welcomed President Trump's peace plan?

Reuven Azar: We welcome the statement by PM Modi, it is a great sign that we have India with us, with the International vision to ending the war in Gaza.Think that we share the principles and the ideology that is necessary in order to promote peace in our region, rejecting terrorism, committing to de radicalization and creating Development and Environment. So I hope this works.

Sidhant Sibal: Do you see India joining the stabilizing force?

Reuven Azar: It is upto India. India indeed has a lot to contribute. Only three weeks ago we had here a delegation from the finance ministry that invited Indian infrastructure companies to build Israel. We're going to issue tenders more than $200 billion in the next 10 years. And for sure, the Gaza reconstruction will need a lot of effort as well. So yes, India has a lot to offer.

Sidhant Sibal: We hope we saw the Pakistani side also joining in welcoming it. And we have seen there has been engagement between the Pakistan side and the US President. How do you see the Pakistani role? And do you see a moment in future where the Pakistani government also recognizes the State of Israel?

Reuven Azar: Well, Ihope so. I think that the fact that Arab and Muslim countries have joined this vision, gives me a lot of room for hope, because until now, there was this gap we had that we could jump to the Palestinian statehood without the preconditions of it, without actually creating reform, without committing to peace, without recognizing Israel. And the fact that countries have adopted Trump's vision for that is something that is very positive. The mere fact that countries in West Asia, in this region, are actually committed to rejecting terrorism is a very positive thing, I think, for you as well.

Sidhant Sibal: So my final question to you is about this peace plan. How hopeful are you that it will be successful and it will lead to a lasting peace in the region?

Reuven Azar: I am hopeful. The region is very tired. We are tired from this war. We want to see an end to it, and when the international community unites around the goals,demilitarization of the Gaza strip,committing to reforms, this is a very important development that gives me hope, because for a long time, Sidhant, countries have been ignoring these facts. I hope that this time it will work.

Sidhant Sibal: If it doesn't work?