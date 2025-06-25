/Israel was going to strike 15 targets in Iran when Trump stopped Netanyahu: Report

Israel was reportedly planning to strike 15 “important regime targets” in retaliation to Iran’s violation of the fresh ceasefire through missile launches on Tuesday morning, when US President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out the attack.

Trump told Netanyahu to halt the attack when they spoke by phone, following which the Israeli PM ordered the IAF pilots to return. The Israeli leadership then looked for a site that could be targeted without any collateral damage, and so a radar installation was struck, said a Channel 12 report.

Trump made it clear to Netanyahu in the call that he had to follow what he was saying, the report adds.

As per a Jerusalem Post report, Trump viewed the ceasefire as a personal achievement and made it clear that no one—absolutely no one—would undermine it.

Israel will respect the ceasefire, Katz tells Hegseth

Later in the day, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz spoke with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and told him that “Israel will respect the ceasefire—as long as the other side does.”

Katz said in a post on X that he thanked his American counterpart for Trump’s “bold decision to act with Israel against the Iranian nuclear threat.”

Katz also said that Hegseth “praised Israel and the IDF for the historic achievements made.”

‘No nonsense, no further attacks,’ US conveyed to Iran

Meanwhile, media reports said that the US also sent a message to Iran via Qatar, urging them to cease firing. A senior US official relayed through Qatari intermediaries: “No nonsense, no further attacks.”

Qatar is working to revive nuclear talks between the US and Iran, and Qatari officials, along with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff have been holding extensive discussions on the matter.

‘Iran has no intention of confrontation with brothers’

Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran’s missile attack on an American airbase in Qatar was just a “response to the US military aggression”, and highlighted that Tehran has no intention whatsoever of confronting its brothers in neighbouring, regional and Muslim countries.