Israel-Hamas war: Several foreign nationals killed, abducted amid attacks on Israel

Several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, and Nepal, on Sunday (Oct 8) have confirmed that their citizens were either killed or kidnapped, a day after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel.

The Palestinian military group's attack on Israel marked the deadliest day of violence in the country since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.

Nepal

Ten students from Nepal were among those killed after Hamas’ surprise attack, said Nepal’s embassy in Tel Aviv, in a statement, on Sunday.

“Ten Nepalis have tragically died due to an attack by the Palestinian Hamas group in a place called Kibbutz Alumim,” said the embassy, in a statement.

Four others were being treated in a local hospital while a search was underway for a fifth who had been “out of contact,” the statement added. This comes after Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud said that 11 students were missing.

“265 Nepali students are participating in Israel’s learning and earning program, sponsored by the Israeli government,” said Saud, on X.

According to the Nepali official, there are around 4,500 citizens working in Israel.

Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that at least two of its citizens have been killed after the attacks on Israel. Pannabha Chandraramya, Thailand’s ambassador to Tel Aviv confirmed the death of one more person, said Thavisin, raising the toll to two.

Foreign affairs minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said that eight Thai citizens have been injured and 11 others have been captured. The PM has since assured that he would use all diplomatic means available to rescue the Thai victims.

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that two Ukrainian citizens have died in Israel and more than 100 citizens had contacted the country's embassy. “Both citizens had been living in the country for a long time,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.



Earlier, the Ukrainian president spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed "solidarity with Israel, which is enduring a brazen, large-scale attack".

France

French lawmaker, Meyer Habib, who represents French people living abroad in a number of Mediterranean countries including Israel, took to X, on Monday (Oct 9), and said at least eight French nationals were missing, confirmed dead or taken hostage and Paris "should hold Hamas directly responsible for (hostages') safety and use every means to secure their release.

This comes a day after Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre confirmed that a French national had been killed in Israel while several others were missing.

“We were saddened to learn of the tragic death of a compatriot in Israel in the context of the terrorist attacks,” said Legendre, as quoted by AFP.

UK

A London-born man who was serving in the Israeli army died on Saturday on the Gaza border and another British citizen is missing, said Israel’s embassy in London on Sunday.

According to Israeli media reports, Nathanel Young was one of the many Israeli soldiers who were killed during the attack. The Israeli embassy in London said that a second man went missing early on Saturday.

His mother, Lisa, told Jewish News that Jake Marlowe, 26 had been providing security at a music festival and last heard from her son via text message. Several Hamas fighters escaped back to Gaza with dozens of Israeli hostages, both soldiers and civilians.

United States

The Israeli ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog said that an unknown number of Americans are among the hostages that Hamas took from Israel. “I understand there are, but I don’t have details,” Herzog told CBS News when asked if there were Americans among the soldiers and civilians abducted.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that officials are “actively working” to verify reports that several Americans may have been killed and/or taken hostage during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We have reports that several Americans may be among the dead,” said Blinken.

Germany

A report by news agency AFP citing a German foreign ministry source said that several citizens who are also Israeli nationals are among those kidnapped by militants, without specifying the number of victims.

The source also refused to comment on the case of 22-year-old Shani Louk, a German-Israeli woman whose mother recognised her in a video circulating online.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE