Watch: How a desert music festival became site of Hamas terror attack, hostage taking

Hundreds of Israelis attending an outdoor festival in the desert were thrown into chaos as Palestinian militants launched a surprise attack, according to social media videos. The attack was part of a wave of unexpected incursions by Palestinian militants into southern Israel on Saturday (Oct 7).

Witnesses described the scene as chaos erupted when a rocket warning siren alerted attendees. Daniel, an attendee, recounted the experience, saying, "Chaos ensued, especially with vehicles trying to exit. Then the gunshots started, and we began to run. We're still hiding and awaiting rescue."

Videos show scenes of panic

Social media footage documented the panic. The video showed Israelis shouting, running, and attempting to escape the festival site. The caption read, "Palestinian terrorists invaded a festival where hundreds of Israelis were camping out for the Shemini Atzeret holiday. The panic caused by this is evident on the faces of the civilians being targeted by heavily armed militants. Pray for Israel."

Another video showed hundreds of Israelis fleeing the scene on foot and in packed cars, with the caption reading, "Israelis running from cities to deserts by foot, car, and any other means."

Another video showed hundreds of Israelis fleeing the scene on foot and in packed cars, with the caption reading, "Israelis running from cities to deserts by foot, car, and any other means."



State of war declared

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war following the attack by Hamas, a Palestinian militant organisation. Hamas launched the assault by firing thousands of rockets from Gaza into southern and central Israel. Reports also indicated Palestinian militants infiltrating Israeli territory by land and sea, with some using unconventional methods like paragliders.

Hamas' military commander, Mohammed Deif, issued a rare call for Palestinians in Israel and neighboring Arab countries to join the attack, which he termed "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm." Deif acknowledged that Hamas had already launched over 5,000 rockets into Israel. This attack is being considered one of the largest from Palestinian territory in years.