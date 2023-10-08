German woman’s body paraded naked by Hamas terrorists; mother appeals for info and help

Multiple media reports across countries have said that a dead body being paraded naked by Hamas in a pickup truck as seen in a viral social media post is that of a German woman.

It is being widely reported that the body is of Shani Louk, a German tattoo artist. The claim that it is her is being made online by users who said they have made comparison of tattoos on the dead body with those seen sported by Louk in previous pictures she herself clicked and posted on social media.

Louk's mother has said in another video doing rounds on social media that her 30-year-old daughter was in Israel with a tourist group. She has confirmed having seen the viral video in question and said that it was Shani but has also made an appeal to public for more information and help.

The mother of Shani Louk, the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza, released a statement earlier today.



News.com.au has quoted Shani's cousin Tomasina who has claimed that it is Shani in the viral video. She however, has hoped for a positive news.

"It is definitely Shani. She was at a music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family," Tomsina said according to the news outlet.

Shani Louk was attending a music festival. The site was reportedly one of the first locations to be attacked by Hamas.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists caught several civilians in the crossfire. Hamas terrorists also targeted civilians to hold them hostage for bargaining the release of Palestinians in Israeli jails.

Another shocking video, purportedly showing 25-year-old Noa Argamani being kidnapped by Hamas militants from a peace festival, has also gone viral. In the video, the woman can be seen begging for her life while being seated on militants' motorcycle.

The video reportedly also shows her boyfriend Avi Nathan.

The escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas has shifted global focus to West Asia. There have been hundreds of casualties on both sides and thousands of others have been injured.

Global diplomacy is in overdrive trying to diffuse the situation. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has, however, said that the current 'war' will go on for a long time.

