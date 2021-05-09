Israel vows to keep Jerusalem in order

Israel vowed to restore order in Jerusalem on Sunday after hundreds of Palestinian protesters were wounded in a weekend of clashes with Israeli security forces. Area near Al-Aqsa mosque has seen violence for several nights. The violence was the worst since 2017. The clashes were fuelled by years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over nearby Palestinian homes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel "would decisively and responsibly impose law and order in Jerusalem".

Amid growing international calls for a de-escalation, Tunisia said the UN Security Council was to hold a closed-door meeting Monday, at its request, on the violence.

In violence that took place overnight on Saturday, 121 Palestinians were wounded. Many were hit by rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Israeli police said that 17 of its officers were wounded.

The previous night more than 220 people, again mostly Palestinians, were hurt as police stormed Al-Aqsa, saying Palestinians had thrown rocks and fireworks at officers.

Four Arab countries that normalised ties with Israel over the past year -- the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan -- all condemned Israel's actions and voiced support for the Palestinians.

In Jordan, which made peace with Israel in 1994, several hundred protesters in the capital Amman demanded the closure of the Israeli embassy.

The UN children's agency UNICEF said that over two days, 29 Palestinian children had been injured in east Jerusalem, including a one-year-old.

Eight Palestinian children have been arrested, it said.

