Israel urges citizens to avoid travel to Gulf, cites Iran threat

The Israel government has urged its citizens to avoid travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks.

Iran has been threatening to attack Israeli targets since its chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated last Friday near Tehran. It accuses Israel, which has been suspected in previous killings of Iranian nuclear scientists, of the killing.

Fakhrizadeh has notably long been on Israel's radar screen.

Quite in contrast to this, Israel has recently signed agreements establishing diplomatic relations with Gulf Arab states of the UAE and Bahrain -- in its first normalization deals with Arab countries in a quarter century.

The agreements were brokered by the Trump administration.

The Israel Airports Authority estimates that about 25,000 Israelis will fly to the UAE this month on the five airlines now plying the route between Tel Aviv and the Gulf state's airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.