Israel-UAE deal: What's in it for UAE, Arab countries and Netanyahu?

Netanyahu is calling the Israel-UAE peace deal a historic event. It is a big diplomatic achievement as he gets to normalise diplomatic relations between UAE and Israel after 49-long-years.

Israel gets to rebuild its ties with the Muslim world. It gets regional acceptance. At the same time, Israel does not have to junk the plan of annexing the West Bank.

Benjamin Netanyahu is determined to be the Israeli leader who finally annexes the West Bank. He has promised the annexation repeatedly during the election campaigns. This deal allows him to keep that promise.

At the same time, it lets him win his voters back by extending an economic and cultural promise.

According to a recent poll, only four per cent of Israelis view the annexation as a priority, whereas, 69 per cent of people, on the other hand, want the government to give priority to the economy.

It is exactly what the Abaram accord gives Netanyahu - a shot at transforming Israel's growth in terms of economy, technology, tourism and culture.

West Bank is a thin strip of land between Israel and the Jordan River. This piece of land lies at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict. West Bank is home to 3 million Palestinian Arabs.

It is seen as the heart of the future Palestinian state but the West Bank is also home to Israeli Jews. Most of them moved there to post the Middle East war of 1967.

Today, the West Bank is a collage of settlements. Officially, West Bank is not a part of Israel. But Jerusalem wants to annex it. The Abraham accord puts the annexation plan on hold temporary.

So the peace deal does not have much for the Palestinians. They have accused the United Arab Emirates of abandoning them. A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the deal amounts to treason.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said: "The Palestinian leadership announces that it rejects and denounces the surprise trilateral UAE, Israeli and US announcement about full normalization of relations."

Iran is a big factor in this deal. It is the shared threat from Tehran that has brought UAE and Israel together, officially.

Iran is not only a threat but also a terror in the region as are its Shia Jihadi groups. Iran's neighbours need to share security and intelligence more than ever. Israel was already growing friendlier with the neighbourhood making the ties official is hurting the stakeholders.

It a diplomatic win for Trump ahead of his re-election bid - a political validation for Netanyahu even as UAE gets the credit for halting the annexation of the West Bank.

For Turkey, the deal means a paradise lost. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been trying to project himself as the champion of the Palestinian cause. He wants to be the leader of the Muslim world and the deal snatches that dream from him.

Meanwhile, it is highly unlikely that the deal was inked without the nod of the Saudis. Oman and Bahrain have already cultivated friendly ties with Israel, if the United States is to be believed, it is only a matter of time before they too start signing accords with Israel.