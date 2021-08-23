Israel to administer Covid vaccines in schools as they reopen

Israel on Monday said that it would offer Covid vaccines to students on school grounds. It was also announced that school year would open on time next week in spite of surging coronavirus cases.

"Pupils... will be vaccinated on school grounds during school hours, subject to parental approval," a government statement said, confirming classes would begin on September 1.

Israeli leaders say they are trying to avoid repeating disruptive school closures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Israel has seen a steep rise in Covid infections after months.

On Monday, the health ministry said that 6467 new Covid cases were recorded in Israel just a day before. 1142 people were hospitalised

About 30 per cent of children between the ages 12 and 15 have received two vaccine doses in Israel. This is far less than any other age group.

The school reopening plan would also require pupils younger than 12 to bring parental approval to perform a coronavirus test on the first day of school.

Further, high school classes in cities with high rates of transmission would require 70 percent of students to be vaccinated or move to online learning.

Some in government had opposed vaccines in schools, with Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton saying in July that students could feel peer pressure to get vaccines.

On Monday she praised the plan on Twitter, writing, "Opening the school year -- vital to students' stability and mental resilience."

Ran Balicer, chairman of Israel's national expert panel on Covid-19, warned on public radio, "of course it will not be possible to completely prevent infections."

