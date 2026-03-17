Amid the escalation of the Iran war, Israeli media reported on Tuesday (March 17) that the IDF targeted the top Iranian security chief, Ali Larijani. Larijani serves as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and was the advisor of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Moreover, the reports also said that the Israeli military attacked Basij paramilitary force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in an overmight strike.

The Basij is known for its role in violently suppressing anti-regime protests, and is believed to be responsible for countless deaths of Iranian civilians.

IDF's Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said “significant elimination achievements” had been recorded overnight that could affect the course of the campaign, according to the report.

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What did IDF say?

The Israeli posted on the social media platform X, saying, “In a precise strike in Tehran: IDF eliminates the commander of the Basij unit. Guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence, the Air Force conducted a targeted strike yesterday in the heart of Tehran, eliminating Gholam Reza Soleimani, commander of the Basij unit over the past six years.”

"Soleimani's elimination adds to the dozens of senior commanders from the armed forces of the Iranian terror regime who have been eliminated throughout the operation, and it represents another severe blow to the regime's security command and control systems," the post added.

What was Larijani's last X post?

In his latest post on X, Larijani shared an image that said, “47 years ago, on the threshold of the people's victory in the 1357 (1979) revolution in Iran, the delusional Pahlavi Prime Minister used to say that the sound of the massive crowds in the streets was not real, but the sound of a tape recording.”