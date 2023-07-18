Israel supports Morocco’s claims over Western Sahara

Israel has recognised Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara and is considering opening a consulate there, the Moroccan government said on Monday (July 17).

A statement from Morocco's royal palace said that King Mohammed VI received a letter from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who supported the country’s claim over the disputed territory.

The Israeli position “will be sent to the United Nations, regional and international organisations…as well as all the states Israel has diplomatic relations with,” the letter to the king said, according to Morocco’s royal palace.

So far, 28 countries — mostly African and Arab —have opened consulates in Dakhla or the city of Laayoune, in what Morocco claims as proof of tangible support for its Western Saharan rule.

A senior Moroccan government official told Reuters news agency that Israel’s position on Western Sahara is “clear-cut” and comes as part of a momentum in Morocco’s favour.

The move comes following the support extended by Washington and Madrid and other European capitals on Morrocco’s claim over the territory.

The official further said that Israel’s position will not affect Morocco's "principles" in defending the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He said that Morocco expects the decision to encourage Israeli investments in the territory.

As an indication of warming ties, the Israeli military earlier on Monday appointed a colonel as defence attaché to Morocco. History of dispute Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, is a sparsely-populated area of mostly desert situated on the northwest coast of Africa.

In 1975, Morocco annexed the region and since then, it has been the subject of a long-running territorial dispute between Morocco and its indigenous Sahrawi people, led by Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

Following this, an insurgency ensured that lasted for 16 years until 1991 following a UN-brokered truce and the promise of a referendum on independence, which has yet to take place.

However, the Polisario Front decided to government an exile government in Algeria and announced the formation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in 1976.

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic is recognised by many governments and is a full member of the African Union.

The region is home to phosphate reserves and rich fishing grounds off its coast. And it is also believed that the country has vast yet untapped offshore oil deposits.

