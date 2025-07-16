/Israel strikes Syria: Rubio says US 'very concerned' after IDF bombs Damascus

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is “very concerned” about Israel’s recent strikes on Syria’s capital, Damascus, as Israel carried out fresh bombing despite a ceasefire deal. “We’re going to be working on that issue as we speak,” Rubio told reporters, according to Reuters. “I just got off the phone with the relevant parties. We’re very concerned about it, and hopefully we’ll have some updates later today,” he added.

This came hours after a fragile ceasefire collapsed, with fighting breaking out between Syrian government forces and local Druze fighters in the southern province of Suwayda.

Trump administration tells Israel to stand down

According to a report by Axios, the Trump administration has asked Israel to halt its military operations in southern Syria. A US official told the outlet that Israel agreed to stop the strikes by Tuesday evening. The report was shared online by Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

Israel hits Syrian army HQ in rare Damascus strike

On Wednesday (16 July), Israel launched rare airstrikes deep inside Damascus, targeting Syria’s Defence Ministry headquarters. The raid followed a drone strike on the same site earlier in the day. Syrian state media reported that at least 13 people were injured. Another strike reportedly took place near the presidential palace on the hills outside the capital. Shortly after the explosions, the Israeli military said it had hit the gate of the Syrian army headquarters in Damascus, posting the update on social media.

IDF threatens more strikes unless Syria pulls back