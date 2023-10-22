Israel steps up Gaza strikes, claims killed 'terror operatives' in Jenin mosque

Israel on Sunday (Oct 22) claimed that the "terror operatives" from Islamic Jihad and Hamas were killed in an air strike carried out on a mosque in Jenin, West Bank.



The Al-Ansar mosque was hit in the strike which the Israeli military stated "was used by the terrorists as a command centre to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution".



The Israeli military added that those who were targeted in the strike had carried out "several terror attacks over the last months, and were organising an additional imminent terror attack". It stated that the Israeli army was able to “neutralise” them, without clearly stating the number of people killed in the attack.



The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) and IDF released a statement which confirmed the aerial strike on the underground compound of the mosque.



"In a joint IDF and ISA activity, the IDF conducted an aerial strike on an underground terror compound in the Al-Ansar mosque in Jenin; The mosque contained a terror cell of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror operatives who were organizing an imminent terror attack," the statement read.



The statement added that the Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives carried out several "terror attacks" in the last few months and were planning a new, "imminent" attack.



"The terrorist cell also carried out a terror attack on October 14 in the area of the security fence, where an explosive device was detonated by a cellular activation of terror forces who arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported," the statement further added.

"Intel was recently received which indicated that the terrorists, that were neutralized, were organising an imminent terror attack. The mosque was used by the terrorists as a command centre to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution," it stated.

At least 13 killed in West Bank airstrikes: UN

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that at least 13 Palestinians, which included five children, were reported killed in the operation carried out by Israeli security forces in a West Bank refugee camp for 28 hours.



UNRWA director in the West Bank Adam Bouloukos said that the operation took place in Nur Shams. The statement further stated that the schools, solid waste collections in the camp and health services have been suspended by the UNRWA.

Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, Herzi Halevi had earlier said to IDF commanders that the military has been preparing to carry out an operation in Gaza. “We’ll enter the Gaza Strip. We’ll embark on an operational and professional task to destroy Hamas operatives and infrastructures,” said the chief.



Meanwhile, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated, “We will increase our strikes, minimize the risk to our troops in the next stages of the war, and we will intensify the strikes, starting from today.”

(With inputs from agencies)

