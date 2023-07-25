Israel PM defends 'necessary' judicial reform vote amid escalating protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced intense criticism and protests as he defended the parliament's vote for a crucial clause in the government's controversial judicial reform package.

Amidst ongoing demonstrations and international concern, Netanyahu justified the move as a "necessary democratic step," highlighting the need to empower the elected government and align policies with the majority of citizens, reported AFP.

"We passed the amendment on reasonability so that the elected government can carry out policy in line with the decision of the majority of the citizens of the country," he said in a televised address.

However, opponents argue that the judicial revamp could pave the way for an authoritarian government by weakening checks and balances on the Israeli executive.

Protests and political turmoil

The proposed judicial reform package has sparked one of the largest protest movements in Israel's history since its announcement in January.

Demonstrations gathered momentum throughout the day, with protesters voicing their opposition outside the parliament building in Jerusalem.

The Histadrut trade union confederation even threatened a nationwide strike in response to the parliamentary vote, demanding the government to resume negotiations with the opposition.

Critics fear erosion of democracy

Critics, including the US, expressed concern over the potential implications of the judicial reform package. They stressed the importance of enduring changes in a democracy having broad consensus.

The bill aims to limit the Supreme Court's powers to strike down government decisions deemed "unreasonable" by the judges. President Isaac Herzog attempted to mediate a compromise between the government and opposition, but the efforts ultimately failed, leading to an escalating political crisis.

Defending the reform package

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the driving force behind the reform, assured that the "reasonableness" clause did not pose a threat and would help restore the balance between government branches.

He expressed the desire to reach an agreement on the broader reform package, emphasising it was in the national interest. However, opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised the government's move as a "defeat for Israeli democracy," raising concerns about potential changes to the character of the State of Israel.

The protests have united people from various backgrounds and sectors, including secular and religious groups, blue-collar and tech workers, peace activists, and military reservists. Demonstrators from across the political spectrum voiced their opposition to the reform, demanding a more inclusive approach to ensure the preservation of democratic values.

As Israel grapples with the contentious judicial reform, Prime Minister Netanyahu stands firm on its necessity, highlighting the government's commitment to serve the majority of the country's citizens. The situation remains tense as mass protests continue, putting pressure on the government to reconsider and seek broader consensus for enduring changes in the democratic system.

(With inputs from agencies)