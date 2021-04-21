Israel now wants to vaccinate kids. Is it safe?

Many parts of the world are now looking at vaccinating children. Israel, which has been hailed as a vaccination success story is now asking kids aged between 12-15 to be prepared for vaccination in the next phase. In Israel, masks have come off and people are back on the streets. Most adults in Israel have got at least one shot.

Now, the country is gearing up for the second round of vaccinations. This time, the jabs will go to 12 to 15 year olds.

Are children at risk without vaccines?

Children do not face high risk from COVID-19 and make up 29 per cent of the global population. According to data from the World Health Organization, children account for 8 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in 2020.

Even fewer ended up in intensive care. Most kids managed to beat fever, cough and fatigue and those below 20 years of age, accounted for less than 0.2 per cent of the fatalities. In other words, of all the pandemic deaths in 2020, less than 0.2 percent were children and teenagers.

They aren't a high risk group but still need vaccines. This is especially true for children with serious illnesses. In addition, children still remain potential carriers and could pass on the virus to adults. But vaccines for kids aren’t tailor-made yet and trials are underway to determine how safe the jabs are for children.

Israel is waiting from the American health regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, to give the nod. Once done, Israel will start inoculating minors. They are betting on two vaccines makers - Pfizer and Moderna.

Pfizer could be the first vaccine to be rolled out for children. A study has found that the jab is 100 percent effective in preventing illness among 12 to 15 year olds. Reports say Israel has given shots to around 600 adolescents in high risk categories and they saw no significant side effects. The other player Moderna began clinical trials on children above 12 years in December 2020.

In March 2021, the first group of children was given the first dose. In February this year, AstraZeneca began testing its jab on six to 17-year-olds in Britain.

And in China, Sinovac claimed that its vaccine is safe on children as young as three. The company says it has submitted preliminary data to Chinese regulators. Antony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert is optimistic. He believes kids of of any age will be able to get a shot by 2022.

For more than a year now, children across the world have stayed away from school. With the virus still in the air, a full return to in-person learning is impossible. Vaccines may be able to give children the protective shield they need to go back to school.