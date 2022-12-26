Israel: Netanyahu vows to preserve principles of tolerance, says won't tolerate discrimination against LGBTQ

Israel's Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday voiced concern for the well-being of all the citizens of the nation regardless of their identity or values. He pledged that his coalition government will not pass any bills that allow discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

Promising to preserve the principles of tolerance he said, "We will not allow discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community or harm to the rights of any other citizens of Israel."

This as per IANS comes as two of his extreme-right partners recently in a statement vowed to pass laws which allow physicians and business owners to discriminate against people from the community.

Orit Struck, a lawmaker with the pro-settler Religious Zionist Party in an interview with Israel's state-owned Kan radio said that her party is determined to change the anti-discrimination law, and permit doctors to refuse acts that go against their religious beliefs.

Simcha Rotman, another lawmaker of the same party told the public radio, that owners of hotels, restaurants, private businesses etc would be allowed to refuse service to LGBTQ people "if it harms their religious sentiments".

Netanyahu who as per Reuters has been accused of being vulnerable to his far-right allies' policy demands, in a rare rebuke, called the remarks "unacceptable" and said that "the coalition agreements do not permit discrimination against LGBTs or to harm their rights to receive services as any other citizen in Israel".

(With inputs from agencies)

