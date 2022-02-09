Israel launches strikes against Syria after missile attack

Israel's military said it conducted strikes after missiles were fired from Syria on Wednesday.

"In response to the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria earlier tonight, we just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radar & anti-aircraft batteries," Israel's military said.

Syria activated its air defences around Damascus as Isreal launched attacks early on Wednesday. There were reports of rocket warning sirens in northern Israel as the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) carried out strikes against Syria.

Syria's SANA news agency claimed it had shot down some missiles, however, it hasn't been confirmed. Reports said at least one soldier was killed and five others wounded.

Syrian state TV said the missiles were fired from Golan Heights and Israel also carried out airstrikes.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against targets in Syria against what it calls Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

(With inputs from Agencies)

