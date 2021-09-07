Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks

Israel carried out airstrike against Gaza on Monday night as a retaliation after incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave started fires.

Israeli army blamed Hamas for the balloons and said that it targetted locations that belonged to the militant group.

"Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop, as well as a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"The strikes were in response to Hamas launching incendiary balloons into Israeli territory," the statement added.

The army also fired artillery in north Gaza, as per witnesses. AFP quoted medical sources in the Palestinian enclave to say that no one was killed.

Earlier in the day, Israeli firefighters had said that incendiary balloons had caused three bushfires at sites close to the Gaza Strip.

Launching the makeshift devices is a common tactic of militants in Gaza, which Israel has blockaded for nearly 15 years.

Israel frequently responds with airstrikes.

Monday's strikes come after six Palestinians broke out of an Israeli prison earlier in the day through a tunnel, triggering a massive manhunt.

Hamas and Israel fought a devastating 11-day conflict in May, the worst between the two sides in years.

