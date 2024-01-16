Israel investigating latest Hamas video showing bodies of two hostages

Israel said it was investigating the footage released by Hamas showing the bodies of two Israeli hostages. The Palestinian terror outfit claimed that the hostages had been killed in the Israeli military strikes.

In the purported video, 26-year-old Noa Argamani can be seen reading a script in front of a wall, saying her fellow hostages Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi had been killed. The footage ends with pictures of the dead bodies of both men.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the claim made by Hamas that the military targeted the building where hostages were being held, was a lie. He, however, indicated that it was possible that the hostages were located close to a building that the IDF targeted.

“Itay was not killed by our forces. This is a Hamas lie. The building where they were held was not a target and was not attacked by our forces," Hagari said.

“We did not know their exact location in real-time. We do not strike where we know there are hostages. In retrospect, we know that we attacked targets close to the location where they were held,” he added.

Hagari said the military was examining the photos Hamas posted along with the other information it had.

Who are the three hostages?

Notably, Argamani became one of the prominent faces of Hamas' brutality as she was filmed by her captors being taken into Gaza forcefully on the back of a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Sharabi, 53, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri, alongside his brother. Svirsky, 35, was also picked from the same region after being shot and wounded. Notably, Svirsky has been one of the hardest hit communities in the Hamas assault.

Ever since the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas collapsed. Tel Aviv has upped the ante by re-launching aerial and ground operations.

Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry claims that more than 24,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory operations following the militant group’s attack on October 7 in southern Israel.