Israel identifies new Covid variant case first detected in South Africa  

As the world grapples with the emergence of new Covid variant, Israel has identified its case, the health ministry said on Friday.

The new variant, which has a large number of mutations, was first detected in South Africa. The health ministry said, "The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified in Israel."

It was recorded "in a person who returned from Malawi," with "two more cases of people returning from abroad" have been placed in quarantine.

This comes as the scientists said they had detected a new Covid variant with a large number of mutations in South Africa. They have blamed it for a surge in infection numbers.

UK on Thursday banned flights from six African countries where the variant with multiple mutations was found, and the WHO is holding a meeting on Friday to decide whether to call B.1.1.529 a 'variant of concern'.

The World Health Organization is holding the special meeting to discuss the variant that has an unusually high number of mutations to its spike protein, up to 10 by some accounts.

The WHO meeting on Friday will discuss the impact of the new variant on the ongoing vaccines and treatments.

After the variant was detected in South Africa, the UK has suspended flights from six African countries: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

