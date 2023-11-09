Israel-Hamas war updates: Qatar brokering deal for hostage release, top Hamas weapon maker killed

As clamour grows for a ceasefire to be declared in the besieged Gaza city, reports are emerging that Qatar is negotiating with Israel and Hamas for the potential release of 10 to 15 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a brief ceasefire.

“Negotiations mediated by the Qataris in coordination with the US are ongoing to secure the release of 10-15 hostages in exchange for a one- to two-day ceasefire,” a source close to the development told AFP news agency on Wednesday (Nov 8).

The source further said that Qatar is trying to clinch a deal on a three-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip so that essential humanitarian aid from Egypt reaches the region.

“Talks revolve around the release of 12 hostages, half of them Americans, in exchange for a three-day humanitarian pause, to enable Hamas to release the hostages and to enable Egypt an extended (period of time) to deliver humanitarian aid,” the source said.

The terror group is holding 239 hostages, including 25 Thai nationals, 21 Argentinians, 18 Germans, 10 Americans, seven French, seven Russians, four Hungarians, three Poles, three Portuguese, two Brits, two Filipinos, two Romanians and two Tanzanians.

The developments come after G7 countries called for “humanitarian pauses” to expedite humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy emphasised that they “support humanitarian pauses to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and release of hostages, reported AP news agency.

Top Hamas weapons maker killed

Meanwhile, Israel on Tuesday said its troops killed a top Hamas weapons maker.

Mahsein Abu Zina was killed by two separate Israeli strikes.

According to Palestine's health department, Israeli bombardment has killed over 10,000 Palestinians since October 7.

Hamas 'loses control’ in north of Gaza

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari claimed that the Hamas terror group has lost control of the northern Gaza Strip as thousands of Palestinians head towards south of in search for safety, water, food and medicine not available in the north.

He also said that the north-south evacuation route — which has been opened for specific windows of a few hours over the past few days —would be open tomorrow, and urged people to "leave the clutches of Hamas".

He said 50,000 people had left the Gaza City area today.