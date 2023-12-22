Israel-Hamas war: UNSC passes Gaza resolution, but stops short of calling 'ceasefire'

The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution on the Gaza war but has stopped short of calling for a ceasefire. The resolution 'demands' that all sides in the war "allow and facilitate the use of all... routes to and throughout the entire Gaza Strip, including border crossings... for the provision of humanitarian assistance."

The resolution also requests the appointment of a UN humanitarian coordinator who will oversee and verify aid to Gaza coming from a third country.

AFP reported that an earlier text of the resolution said that in order for aid mechanism to accelerate, the function of aid delivery should be "exclusively" under UN control.

The resolution now states that delivery of relief material will be managed consulting "all relevant parties". This is likely to practically mean that Israel would have operational oversight of relief material delivery.

The UNSC is under mounting criticism from across the world that it is not doing enough to improve situation with respect to the war. Israel, backed by the United States, continues to oppose the term 'ceasefire'. The US has twice used its veto to block resolutions.

The United States and Russia both are permanent members of the UNSC and a veto from either of them would have meant that the resolution wouldn't pass.

The reactions

USA's Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield welcomed the resolution and said that it was "a strong step forward".

"This council provided a glimmer of hope among a sea of suffering," she said.

Diplomatic tussle at the UN headquarters caused postponement of the vote several times.

Russia called the text of resolution "toothless" and hit out at the United States.

"...they have resorted to their favorite tactic... of twisting of arms," said Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

The United Arab Emirates sponsored the resolution. Several amendments were made to it to seek compromise between parties. UAE's ambassador to the UN said that the resolution " responds with action to the dire humanitarian situation."

We know this is not a perfect text... We will never tire of calling for a humanitarian cease-fire," the ambassador said.

Hamas fighters crossed border from Gaza Strip on October 7 and mounted attack in southern Israel that caused 1200 death, as per Israeli estimates. Hamas fighters also took more than 200 hostages. Israel has since responded with a massive military action that has seen it carry out hundreds of air attacks on the Palestinian enclave. A ground assault has also been launched with tanks and troops entering Gaza Strip. The war has caused immense suffering for civilians in Gaza and as per Hamas-run health ministry, the death toll in the enclave has crossed the 20,000 mark.