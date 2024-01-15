Israel-Hamas war: UN chief calls for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip as the conflict between Israel and Hamas surpasses 100 days.

Guterres stressed on the urgent need for a ceasefire to facilitate aid delivery, release hostages, and prevent further escalation.

"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. To ensure sufficient aid gets to where it is needed. To facilitate the release of the hostages. To tamp down the flames of wider war because the longer the conflict in Gaza continues, the greater the risk of escalation and miscalculation," Guterres said at a press briefing in New York.

The war, triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on Israel, has led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, affecting 2.4 million people and leaving much of the territory in ruins.

Humanitarian catastrophe and displacement

The conflict, which began with Hamas' October 7 attack, resulted in approximately 1,140 deaths in Israel, mainly civilians, and the seizure of around 250 hostages by militants. Israel responded with a relentless military campaign, causing the death of at least 24,100 people in Gaza. Over three months of fighting have displaced roughly 85 per cent of Gaza's population, with people seeking refuge in shelters and struggling to access essential resources such as food, water, fuel, and medical care.

Guterres condemned the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza as "beyond words." He highlighted the significant displacement of UN Palestinian staff, with the majority fleeing their homes, and the loss of 152 staff members since October 7—the largest single loss of life in the UN's history. Aid deliveries face challenges reaching the traumatised population, leading to the looming threat of starvation in Gaza.

Also watch | One killed, 17 injured in twin attacks in Israeli city of Ra'anana Guterres unequivocally stated that nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. He expressed concern about the escalating spillover of the conflict, particularly across the Lebanon-Israeli border, emphasising the potential for broader escalation and its profound impact on regional stability.



Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.