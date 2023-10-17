Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian singer Dalal Amneh arrested over allegations of promoting hate speech

A well-known singer from Palestine was arrested by Israeli forces on Monday night (Oct 16) amid allegations of promoting hate speech and public incitement through social media, the Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday citing the Israeli Police. According to officials, singer Dalal Abu Amneh leveraged her influence through her social media platforms where she frequently published posts and engaged in activities perceived as hostile to Israeli interests.

The singer, who was born in Nazareth, is also a trained neuroscientist and is known for her patriotic songs about Palestine, including Ehne Flestinia. The report said that following her arrest, Amneh underwent intensive interrogation at the police station. Her case will be presented to the Nazareth Magistrate court later on Tuesday.

Her arrest comes as Israeli security forces intensify their security campaign against Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and parts of Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack into southern Israel.

Dozens of Palestinians in Israel have either been arrested or are under investigation for social media posts and activism in support of the residents of Gaza. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and around 3,000 in Gaza since the conflict erupted on October 7, according to tolls by officials on both sides.

Hamas top commander killed in Israeli air strike

On Tuesday, Hamas said that one of its senior commanders of the armed wing was killed in an Israel air strike in the Gaza Strip. "Ayman Nofal, 'Abu Ahmad', a member of the general military council and commander of the central command in Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed" in an Israeli strike on the central Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement, referring to its military wing.

The Israeli military confirmed Nofal's killing and said that he was one of the most dominant figures in Hamas. An army statement described Nofal as the group's former head of military intelligence, who has been involved in manufacturing weapons and directing rockets fired at Israel.

