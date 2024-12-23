Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the parliament on Monday (Dec 23) that some progress had been made in negotiations to secure the release of hostages in Gaza.

"Everything we are doing cannot be disclosed. We are taking actions to bring them back. I wish to say cautiously that there has been some progress, and we will not stop acting until we bring them all home," Prime Minister Netanyahu said, as talks to reach a deal have been renewed in recent days.

The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip has been going on for more than a year now.

The only ceasefire so far, in November last year, saw the release of about 100 hostages by Hamas and its allies in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

'Gaza deal closer than ever'

Netanyahu's comments to the Israeli Parliament came two days after three Palestinian militant groups said in a rare joint statement that a deal for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and to exchange prisoners was "closer than ever."

In recent days, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States were held in Doha, rekindling hope of an agreement, more than 14 months into the Gaza war.

A hope for families of the hostages

"I want to say to the families of the hostages: We are thinking of you and we will not give up on your loved ones, who are our loved ones as well," the Israeli PM added.

(With inputs from agencies)