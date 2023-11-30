Israel-Hamas war: Freed Thai hostage recalls experience in Hamas captivity, says Israelis were beaten

A Thai worker who was recently released by Hamas seven weeks after being taken hostage said the Palestinian militants beat up Israelis who were kept along with him, reported the Israeli media.

A plane carrying 17 Thai hostages freed by Hamas landed in Bangkok on Thursday (Nov 30) said the country's foreign ministry. Family members waited to greet the freed captives at Bangkok’s main airport.

At least 13 Thai nationals remain in Hamas captivity.

On Wednesday, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara was seen holding back tears as he welcomed fellow Thais released to Israel by Hamas.

Thai hostage recalls time in Hamas captivity

One of the Thais told the Israeli Army about his experience while in Hamas captivity and said that Israelis being held with him were being treated extremely harshly compared to the other foreign nationals.

“I was with Israelis, and there were guards all the time. The Jews who were with me were treated more harshly. Sometimes they were beaten with electrical cables,” said the Thai national, as quoted by Times of Israel.

He said the compound where they were held was “quite large”.

He recalled how he would walk around counting steps to pass the time, Israeli media quoted him as saying. “One pita a day. Sometimes there were cans of tuna that the four of us shared,” he said, adding that there was very little food for the hostages to eat.

He added, “Sometimes there was a piece of cheese. Once, they let us shower.”

‘We survived! We survived!’

Two more Thai workers were set free on Tuesday (Nov 28), bringing the total number of Thai nationals released to 23.

“We survived! We survived!” Thai workers cheered upon their arrival at Shamir Medical Center, as per Reuters.

“We are not part of the conflict,” Parnpree told Reuters in an interview later on Wednesday after an emotional meeting with the workers a day prior.

Parnpree also spoke about how he held talks with several countries in the Middle East with Hamas contacts to secure the release of Thai nationals who continue to remain in contact with him and send him updates about the release of hostages even before the news breaks.

“I went around to speak to various countries who can connect with the Hamas group to explain that the Thai workers are innocent, they are not involved in politics, they are not part of anyone's conflict, and they probably don't even know how the situation came to be, who's fighting with whom. They were there to earn a living,” the Thai FM told Reuters.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Thai minister visited 17 freed Thai hostages at the medical centre where they were being treated upon their release.

“Israel is committed to bringing back all the hostages, Israelis and foreigners alike,” said Cohen.