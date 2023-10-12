Israel-Hamas war: 1,300 Israelis killed so far in ongoing terror attack

The increasing death toll of Israelis reached 1,300 since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, as per the Hebrew media reports. However, the fate of around 150 people abducted by the Hamas terror group during its sudden attack and taken to the Gaza Strip remained unclear. Around 3,300 people suffered injuries, out of which 28 were in critical condition and 350 others were in serious condition.

The Hamas-run health ministry stated that 1,203 Palestinians have been killed so far and around 5,769 were wounded in the airstrikes carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defence Forces stated that around 1,500 Palestinian terrorists were killed in Israeli territory.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated that so far the military has been able to notify the families of 81 hostages, who have been taken by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

“We are aware of the uncertainty but there is a tension between reliability and speed and understanding what is happening on the ground, it must be accurate,” he said, in a call with the reporters.

Islamic Jihad and Hamas have claimed that they have been holding 130 hostages, as some reports estimate that around 200 were held in the Gaza Strip.

No electricity or water will be supplied to Gaza till hostages released: minister

Israel's Energy Minister Israel Katz said that they will not be supplying any water or electricity to Gaza until the people abducted by Hamas during its attack come back to their homes.

“Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water pump will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home,” he stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Humanitarianism for humanitarianism. And no one can preach morality to us,” he wrote.

WATCH | Israel-Palestine War | Israel's forces fight Lebanon's push to infiltrate border Meanwhile, all the proposal for establishing corridors outside Gaza for Palestinians who were fleeting the retaliatory bombardment of Israel in the embattled land was rejected by the Egyptian government, said a senior Egyptian official.

The government official made the statement in response to White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby who had stated that the Biden government is holding active conversations to organise safe passage for civilians out of Gaza.

Egypt has been holding intensive talks with the United States and Israel to allow the delivery of fuel and aid through its Rafah crossing point.

(With inputs from agencies)

