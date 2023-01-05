Israel government lays out sweeping court reform plan, setting up showdown with the judiciary

A couple of weeks after forming the most right-wing government in the history of Israel, the Benjamin Netanyahu government has focused its attention on revamp of the 'judiciary'. Justice Minister Yair Levin on Wednesday presented the 'judicial overhaul package' aimed at neutering the judicial system of the country, according to the detractors.

“I’ve warned against the damage caused by judicialisation. Now, the time has come to act," said Levin while presenting the overhaul package.

Under the revamp programme, the country's parliament, also called Knesset will be given powers to override Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 votes.

Calling the legislation 'balanced', Levin enlisted another rule that will forbid the court from using a test of reasonableness to judge the decisions taken by the government.

Moreover, the panel that chooses the judges will be reformed and politicians will have an enhanced say in the selection.

Currently, a nine-member panel chooses the judges which has three members of the government. However, if Levin's overhaul gets the nod, two representatives chosen by him i.e the justice minister will also sit on the panel. Effectively the government will have the majority of five against four in the committee.

Lastly, the ministers will be able to appoint their own legal advisers under the new plan. Before signing off, Levin added that the package will be debated in the 120-seat Knesset.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the overhaul of the judiciary saying the new legislation will create a balance between the courts, government and the parliament.

“We will revise the way we govern. We’ll take steps that strengthen personal security throughout the state. We’ll start by enacting reforms that will ensure the proper balance between the three branches of government.”

The critics of the plan argue that by passing the said legislation, the Netanyahu government will be undermining democracy in the country. The believe that power will reside in the hands of the most unilateral coalition in the history of the country without any checks and balances in place.

