Israel floods: Two dead in flash floods that shuts Tel Aviv city

Two people died in flash floods that shut down parts of Tel Aviv city on Saturday (January 4) leaving rescue services rushing to help residents trapped in their vehicles.

Watch: Saturday's flood killed two people in Tel Aviv city

Emergency services reported that a man and woman had drowned after becoming trapped in a flooded elevator in Southern Tel Aviv.

The elevator in a residential building got stuck on the parking level due to flooding, divers were called to assist in the rescue effort.

Vehicles were swept along streets by torrents of water after 74 millimetres of rain struck the city in less than two hours forcing road closures, media reported. At least one main street had collapsed.

Though floodwater has started to recede in most places, officials warned people to remain vigilant.