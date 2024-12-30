There seems no near end to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-aligned Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah resumed a year ago when the militant group began firing rockets at Israel in support of Palestinian terrorist group Hamas that started the Gaza war.

Israel has killed top leaders of the Iran-aligned Lebanese militant group, including Hassan Nasrallah.

A deep infiltration into Hezbollah

On Sunday (Dec 29), American media reported that Israel's spy network had infiltrated very deeply into all aspects of Hezbollah's leadership, so much so that Tel Aviv found out about one senior Hezbollah commander's four mistresses and his desperate plan to marry them.

Israeli intelligence recruited people to plant listening devices in Hezbollah bunkers and also had near-constant visibility into the movements of the group's leaders.

The Hezbollah leader and his marriage proposal

According to a report by The New York Times (NYT), the Hezbollah commander who decided to marry four women over the telephone was identified as Fuad Shukr.

Shukr, a co-founder of Hezbollah, was a key figure in the militant group's command chain. He was killed in an Israeli airstrike in July.

Israeli and European officials familiar with the developments told NYT that Shukr juggled four different mistresses—something he allegedly felt guilty about and sought to correct by marrying all four of them.

Shukr sought help from Hezbollah's highest religious cleric

Shukr's extramarital affairs were kept hidden until he sought help earlier this year from Hezbollah's highest religious cleric, Hashem Safieddine.

Safieddine, who was also killed in an airstrike after being named successor to Hassan Nasrallah, allegedly gave Shukr advice.

The cleric then set up four separate over-the-phone wedding ceremonies for Shukr and each of his mistresses.



The NYT report also said that it was not known when the wedding ceremonies took place, but the unions did not last for long.

(With inputs from agencies)