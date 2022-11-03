Israel election: Netanyahu makes a comeback, PM Yair Lapid concedes defeat

On Thursday, Israel's incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the recent election results. Lapid has also instructed his office to begin the transition of power. This comes after the country held its fifth election in four years on Tuesday.

“The state of Israel comes before any political consideration. I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel,” said the interim prime minister. Furthermore, a statement by his office said that following the results he also “updated him that he has instructed his entire office to prepare an organised transition of power.”

Lapid who served as interim prime minister for the past four months will now step down as the final results show Netanyahu and his coalition have secured a parliamentary majority. Reports suggest that Netanyahu is set to form one of the most right-wing governments in history with his religious and ultranationalist allies.

Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc have secured a comfortable majority with 64 seats in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset (parliament). Meanwhile, Lapid and his coalition won 51 seats. This election caps the country’s ongoing political instability. Last year, Netanyahu was ousted as the country’s longest-serving leader after 12 years.

In the upcoming weeks following the formal announcement of the election results, Israel’s ceremonial president will pick one candidate, in this case, Netanyahu, to form the government who will have four weeks to do so.

