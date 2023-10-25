Israel considering flooding Hamas tunnels before ground invasion, claims famed scribe

Israeli military leadership is considering inundating the underground tunnels of Hamas before launching a ground invasion into Gaza, a renowned US journalist has reported.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in his report that the Israeli leadership was even willing to sacrifice those who might currently be held hostages in these tunnels.

"Israel is now in the process of turning Gaza City into rubble, via constant bombing, and is also planning to begin a ground invasion in the near future," the journalist said citing a senior US official.

He also added that flooding the tunnels would mean that “Israel was prepared to write off the hostages still in jeopardy."

‘Israel to turn Gaza into Hiroshima’

Earlier, the journalist claimed that Israel was about to turn Gaza into Hiroshima, just without using a nuclear bomb.

He also claimed that Israel was fully backed by the US in its efforts to completely dismantle the underground tunnel infrastructure created by Hamas.

IDF not yet ready for ground offensive, says US

Meanwhile, top US officials have said that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) was not ready to initiate a ground invasion of Gaza as they lack achievable military goals.

It was anticipated shortly after the Oct 7 assault by Hamas that the IDF may launch a ground offensive. However, the campaign has been delayed, with some experts blaming USA’s pressure on the Jewish nation.

US dispatching its own army officials to advise the IDF

Meanwhile, the White House has said the US Army was willing to cooperate with the IDF in its war against Hamas. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that several senior US Army officers who have experience in “the sorts of operations that Israel is conducting and may conduct in the future” have been dispatched to advise the IDF.

“We have asked several officials with relevant experience simply to help Israeli officials think through the difficult questions ahead and explore their options. The IDF will, as always, make its own decisions,” a Pentagon spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.