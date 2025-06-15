Israel confirms airstrike in Yemen targeting Houthi military chief

Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Israel, Israel Defence Force (IDF) Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin confirmed on Sunday (June 15) that the Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike in Yemen overnight.

The strike’s target in Yemen was Muhammad Al-Ghamari, the military chief of staff of the Houthi forces, the Israeli officials said. However, the results of the attack have not yet been disclosed, according to a report by Times of Israel.

While addressing a press briefing, Defrin said, “Last night, while the strikes in Iran were ongoing, air force fighter jets flew over 2,000 kilometers from Israel and struck Sanaa in Yemen. We will update later on the results of the strike.”

US and UN action against Al-Ghamari in 2021

Earlier in May 2021, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari, responsible for orchestrating attacks by Houthi forces impacting Yemeni civilians.

In a press release, the OFAC at the time had said, “He has most recently taken charge of the large-scale Houthi offensive against Yemeni government-held territory in Marib province. Humanitarians have warned that the Marib offensive is contributing to a tipping point in Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, as it puts approximately one million already vulnerable internally displaced people (IDP) at risk, threatens to overwhelm an already stretched humanitarian response, and is triggering broader escalation.”

In November 2021, the United Nations listed him for his involvement in and leadership of Houthi military campaigns that threatened Yemen's peace, security, and stability.

“Al-Ghamari, as Houthi Military Chief of General Staff, plays the leading role in orchestrating the Houthis’ military efforts that are directly threatening the peace, security and stability of Yemen, as well as cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia. He most recently took charge of the large-scale Houthi offensive against Yemeni government-held territory in Marib governorate. The Marib offensive is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, as it puts approximately one million vulnerable internally displaced people at risk of being displaced yet again, lead to the deaths of civilians, and is triggering broader escalation of the conflict,” the UN had said in the statement.

Backed by Iran, the Houthis are also known as Ansar Allah. They are a Zaydi Shia rebel group from Yemen. They gained power during Yemen’s civil war and captured the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.