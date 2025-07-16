/Israel bombs Syrian Army headquarters in Damascus after ceasefire violation

The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday (July 16) claimed that they had bombed the entrance gate of the Syrian army's headquarters in Damascus. The IDF announced this in a social media post, just after the sound of an explosion was heard in Syria's capital.

The Israeli army further said that they are striking the area, and are also prepared for various scenarios.

"The IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria," the IDF said in a post on X.

The Israeli forces stressed that the IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria.

"In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios," the post read.

Earlier in the day, Israeli drones targeted Damascus, leading to the death of civilians, according to the Syrian news agency. This comes after the fighting in Suwayda between armed groups and government forces resumed today despite the two sides agreeing to a ceasefire on Tuesday.

WATCH: Syrian forces accused of 'executions' in Druze area, war monitor: death toll rises to 203

Israeli army to reinforce border with Syria

The Israeli army on Wednesday said that it will send reinforcements to the security fence on the border with Syria, as the IDF threatens to continue attacking Syrian forces if they do not withdraw from Suwayda province in southern Syria.

Earlier today, the fight escalated after the ceasefire, which was reached on Tuesday, was violated. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the army will continue to attack Syria unless government forces pull out of the Druze-majority city of Suwayda.