/Israel bombs Syria: TV anchor runs for her life mid telecast as Israeli Army strikes Damascus - WATCH

Hours after the Israeli army attacked Syrian army headquarters, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz shared a video on social media, in which a TV anchor is seen running off camera during a live broadcast after a building in Damascus was bombed by the Israeli army.

The TV anchor was seen running off the television as she panicked after hearing explosions.

The Israeli defence minister shared a post on X, writing, "The painful blows have begun". In an earlier post today, Katz warned, “The warnings in Damascus have ended - now painful blows will come.”

Katz shared the video of the news anchor running for her life after she got scared hearing the explosions of the Israeli attack.

The minister stressed that the IDF will continue to operate forcefully in Suwayda to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their complete withdrawal.

"Our Druze brothers in Israel, you can rely on the Israel Defense Forces to protect your brothers in Syria. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I, as Minister of Defense, have made a commitment - and we will uphold it," he added.

This comes after the ceasefire between the two sides was violated this morning.

Israel bombs Syrian Army HQ

Earlier today, the Israeli defence forces said that they bombed the entrance gate of the Syrian army's headquarters in Damascus. The Israeli army further said that they are striking the area, and are also prepared for various scenarios.

"The IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria," the IDF said in a post on X.

The Israeli forces stressed that the IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. "In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios," the post read.